By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the same day that thousands more Baltimore City Public School students were able to return to the classroom, officials announced 13 pooled COVID-19 tests conducted within the district last week came back positive.

The district tweeted it conducted 253 pooled tests covering nearly 3,300 people. Last month, officials outlined their plans for weekly COVID-19 testing in schools; as part of those plans, they said elementary and middle school students would swab themselves and results would be pooled by classroom.

READ MORE: More Baltimore City Public Schools Kids Return To Classroom This Week

When a classroom pool has a positive test, all of its students and staff will need to quarantine, according to the plan.

It’s unclear how many students and/or staff members tested positive in each classroom pool, but the school system tweeted “it is most likely that a single person in the pool had COVID.”

High school students are using saliva-based COVID-19 tests.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

