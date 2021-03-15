TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Taneytown woman was shot by an underage relative Monday afternoon, state police said.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the unit block of York Street. Maryland State Police said the woman was shot in the arm and the suspect had fled the scene.READ MORE: Maryland Seniors Get Virtual St. Patrick's Day Beer Tasting From Guinness Open Gate Brewery
Police are not identifying the suspect but said charges are pending an investigation.READ MORE: Maryland Adds 2,100 Priority Appointments Weekly For Baltimore City Residents At M&T Bank Stadium Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan's New Emergency Order To Protect New Federal Stimulus Check Payments From Garnishment