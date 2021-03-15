COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Taneytown woman was shot by an underage relative Monday afternoon, state police said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the unit block of York Street. Maryland State Police said the woman was shot in the arm and the suspect had fled the scene.

Police are not identifying the suspect but said charges are pending an investigation.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.

CBS Baltimore Staff