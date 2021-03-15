BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.
Officers responded to a hospital just before 4:45 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Police said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening.
The shooting may have happened in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
