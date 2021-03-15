COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANGLEY PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen in Prince George’s County on Saturday.

Charles Lawson was seen in the 5400 block of 16th Avenue in Langley Park at around 8 a.m. that day.

Credit: Prince George’s County Police

He is 5’8″ and weighs 200 lbs, police said. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, orange polo shirt, blue jeans and blue slippers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Northern Region at 301-699-2601.

