LANGLEY PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen in Prince George’s County on Saturday.
Charles Lawson was seen in the 5400 block of 16th Avenue in Langley Park at around 8 a.m. that day.
He is 5’8″ and weighs 200 lbs, police said. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, orange polo shirt, blue jeans and blue slippers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Northern Region at 301-699-2601.