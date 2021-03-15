ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three teens were arrested in an armed robbery along Dock Street in Annapolis Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the unit block of Dock Street around 5:57 p.m. after they received reports about juveniles throwing rocks at citizens. Officers located the teenage suspects in the area of Fleet Street.
Three victims confirmed to Annapolis Police that those three teens were involved in the incident.
Police learned that the victims and suspects were arguing and at some point the teens allegedly began assaulting the victims. One of the suspects pulled out a knife and swung it in a downward slashing motion at one of the victims, police said.
Then one of the suspects took the victim’s cell phone, which had fallen on the ground, and allegedly threw it into Ego Alley.
All three teens were arrested and charged accordingly. They were released to their guardians.
Police did not release the exact ages of the suspects.
