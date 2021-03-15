BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year, teachers are going above and beyond to teach children, both in the classroom and those still at home.
The Ravens are ready to celebrate educator achievements. The team is hosting its Eighth Annual Touchdown for Teachers.
Starting Monday, you can nominate educators you feel are having a positive impact in your community.
Then a panel will select three finalists, and the grand prize winner. Those selected will be honored during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
The winner will win $4,000 for the district and a visit from the Ravens. You can nominate someone here.
