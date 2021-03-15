COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 617 coronavirus cases and seven more Marylanders have died as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate go up slightly Monday morning.

There are now 394,058 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 7,873 deaths in Maryland since the state began tracking the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went up by three cases. Of those, 201 are in ICU beds and 576 are in acute care. The state’s positivity rate went up slightly by 0.12%, now at 3.85%.

The state conducted 15,358 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 8.3 million tested in total in Maryland.

Maryland’s vaccination phase 1C continues into March, with 697,800 residents fully vaccinated. They have administered 1,903,878 doses of the vaccine. There are a total of 1,206,078 first doses given out, 16,679 in the last day; 647,759 second doses have been administered, 8,641 in the last day.

The state has administered 50,041 single dose vaccines so far, 1,154 in the last 24 hours.

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,440 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 37,012 (538) 14*
Baltimore City 41,814 (888) 21*
Baltimore County 52,828 (1,281) 34*
Calvert 3,757 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,070 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,841 (211) 5*
Cecil 5,124 (122) 2*
Charles 9,275 (162) 2*
Dorchester 2,402 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,484 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,873 (60) 1*
Harford 13,042 (244) 4*
Howard 16,501 (214) 6*
Kent 1,163 (42) 2*
Montgomery 64,857 (1,397) 45*
Prince George’s 75,427 (1,323) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,626 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,269 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,424 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,921 (35) 0*
Washington 12,683 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,919 (146) 0*
Worcester 3,306 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (58) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,899 (3) 0*
10-19 38,242 (6) 1*
20-29 71,737 (35) 1*
30-39 67,560 (76) 6*
40-49 59,553 (210) 5*
50-59 59,373 (603) 24*
60-69 40,129 (1,257) 18*
70-79 22,676 (2,009) 36*
80+ 14,889 (3,672) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 205,975 (3,795) 89*
Male 188,083 (4,078) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 114,489 (2,696) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,175 (277) 7*
White (NH) 137,396 (4,040) 95*
Hispanic 62,961 (722) 15*
Other (NH) 18,641 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,396 (57) 0*

