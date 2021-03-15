ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 617 coronavirus cases and seven more Marylanders have died as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate go up slightly Monday morning.
There are now 394,058 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 7,873 deaths in Maryland since the state began tracking the pandemic.
Hospitalizations went up by three cases. Of those, 201 are in ICU beds and 576 are in acute care. The state’s positivity rate went up slightly by 0.12%, now at 3.85%.
The state conducted 15,358 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 8.3 million tested in total in Maryland.
Maryland’s vaccination phase 1C continues into March, with 697,800 residents fully vaccinated. They have administered 1,903,878 doses of the vaccine. There are a total of 1,206,078 first doses given out, 16,679 in the last day; 647,759 second doses have been administered, 8,641 in the last day.
The state has administered 50,041 single dose vaccines so far, 1,154 in the last 24 hours.
Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,440
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,012
|(538)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,814
|(888)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,828
|(1,281)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,757
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,070
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,841
|(211)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,124
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,275
|(162)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,402
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,484
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,873
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|13,042
|(244)
|4*
|Howard
|16,501
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,163
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,857
|(1,397)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|75,427
|(1,323)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,626
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,269
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,424
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,921
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,683
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,919
|(146)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,306
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(58)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,899
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|38,242
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,737
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|67,560
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,553
|(210)
|5*
|50-59
|59,373
|(603)
|24*
|60-69
|40,129
|(1,257)
|18*
|70-79
|22,676
|(2,009)
|36*
|80+
|14,889
|(3,672)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|205,975
|(3,795)
|89*
|Male
|188,083
|(4,078)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|114,489
|(2,696)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,175
|(277)
|7*
|White (NH)
|137,396
|(4,040)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,961
|(722)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,641
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,396
|(57)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.