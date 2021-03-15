ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan issues an emergency order to prohibit the garnishment of stimulus payments.
"For more than a year now, COVID-19 has caused incredible hardships for the people of our nation and our state," said Governor Hogan. "This funding is intended to support working families and struggling Marylanders, and we are committed to doing everything possible to protect this much-needed relief for those who need it most."
The stimulus payments will be exempt from garnishment and all financial institutions are ordered to consider these payments as protected and cannot be subject to a court-ordered garnishment, Hogan’s office said Monday.
JUST IN: Gov. Hogan issues order to prohibit garnishment of stimulus payments. Many Marylanders are behind on bills, this is another safety net as people continue to struggle to afford basic needs.
