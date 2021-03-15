ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — In Anne Arundel County, fans can now watch upcoming high school sports in person.
Athletes, coaches and managers can invite two spectators to each game, and will have tickets or lanyards to give to the spectators.READ MORE: "Note Act" Would Make Almost All Baltimore County Restaurants, Bars Eligible To Apply For Live Musical Entertainment Permits
However, groups cannot gather outside the venues and cannot talk with the athletes at any time.READ MORE: Cost Of Building Materials Are Up Following Pandemic, Contractors Say It'll Put Them Out Of Business
Competitions start March 23 and everyone will need to wear a mask and social distance.MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.