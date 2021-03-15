BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s pizza pie, apple pie, and then there’s Pi. The mathematical symbol that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
"Pi is an irrational number. Which means it goes on and on forever. Its decimal places never repeat," said Val Sullivan, with the Maryland Science Center.
The number that has no end is commonly shortened to 3.14, which is why March 14 is known as Pi Day. A day typically celebrated with circular food.
To celebrate, the Maryland Science Center holds their annual Pi Day Celebration.
“So it’s Pi Day, and we decided we wanted to celebrate with the kids to enjoy some science experiments,” said mom Beth Sappe.
“I think that math can sometimes be intimidating for a lot of people and here at the science center we just like to let everybody know that science is for everybody and math is for everybody as well,” Sullivan said.
And they do that in some pretty cool ways, from dropping a pie off the roof, to dino-feeding Pi contests. So grab a pizza, grab a pie, and celebrate the awesome number.
The Guinness World Record for most digits of Pi memorized is 70,000.