Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is reportedly heading up Interstate 95 to Boston.
CBS Sports reports Judon reached a four-year, $56 million deal with the New England Patriots. Judon is guaranteed $32 million under the deal.
Judon spent five seasons with the Ravens beginning in 2016 when the team picked him up in the fifth round.
During the 2020 season, he racked up 50 tackles and six sacks. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler while with the Ravens.
The Patriots reportedly made some other roster moves as well, CBS Boston reports.
Judon wasn't the only Raven to leave Monday; ESPN's Adam Schefter reported linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders under a two-year, $26 million deal.
Former Ravens’ LB Yannick Ngakoue reached agreement on a two-year, $26 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
Ngakoue, who played college football with the Maryland Terrapins, joined the Ravens in 2020 after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
