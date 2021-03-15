WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — McDaniel College says it will plan for mainly in-person learning for its 2021 fall semester.
They'll be bringing back more than 90% of the undergraduate classes offered as traditional in-person classes, and 100% of the labs. The other 10% will be in a hybrid format with an in-person component.
They said undergraduate classes will begin Monday, August 23. The college will also have orientation sessions in June and July with one virtual session.
It’s also good news for students interested in study abroad. They’re considering some options for the year, including whether students will have the option to study abroad at McDaniel’s European campus in Budapest, Hungary.
They will have on-campus housing with COVID-19 restrictions in place. They're encouraging all students to get the seasonal flu vaccine once it becomes available in September- which will be offered at flu shot clinics on campus.
