BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City schools resumed in-person learning Monday. After welcoming K through 2 students in the last couple weeks, another 3 to 5 thousand students are back.

Andre Thompson is a parent of a student.

“Based on all the trouble that’s going on with Baltimore City, as long as they really make sure the environment is safe, that’s my biggest concern,” Thompson said.

The challenge of hybrid learning was something CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said was something to keep an eye on.

“Hybrid is harder and our teachers who were in-person since September told us. It’s harder,” she told WJZ last week.

The coronavirus has put the concern on families statewide. The positivity rate in Maryland is 3.85 percent. Safety is something Chief of Schools John Davis and staff have ensured.

“Whenever you walk into a school, you’re going to be asked the right questions. You’re going to have your temperature taken. You’re going to have masks on. You’re going to be 6 feet away,” he tells WJZ in an empty boardroom.

Parents have the right to choose what’s best for their families. Online, some responded on our Twitter page to this story. One gentleman tells WJZ his son will not be returning in person. In this tweet, he replies with thumbs down.

Another person said “What a ridiculous decision.”

Thompson stressed two key factors on letting kids return.

“Education and safety. Kids need to be safe,” Thompson said.

Spring Break is March 29th to April 5th. When students return, traditional schools will go back to virtual learning that week for cautionary reasons.

