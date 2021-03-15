BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An adult entertainment venue in Baltimore city was closed Saturday after the health department said they violated the city’s coronavirus restrictions.
Norma Jean's, at 10 Custom House Avenue, was operating above the 25% capacity on Saturday, according to the city's health department.
It was also closed for the lack of social distancing and masks and mask enforcement.
Although capacity restrictions were lifted for most of the state Friday evening, Baltimore City continued to operate at a 25% indoor capacity and 50% outdoor for most businesses.
Recently, the city reached an agreement with strip clubs to allow them to reopen as long as they followed COVID-19 protocols including that all performers must wear masks at all times and social distancing measures must be taken.
Andrew Alley of The Penthouse Club sued the city after he said his First Amendment rights were being violated since other indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys and skating rinks were able to reopen.
“We’re glad we came to this meeting of the minds, but they pushed us to the edge,” Alley said.
