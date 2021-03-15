BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former New York Giants guard Kevin Zeitler signed a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.
Zeitler's reached a $22.5 million deal with the Ravens, with $16 million guaranteed.
Former Giants’ G Kevin Zeitler reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million including $16 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
Ian Rapoport said Zeitler is one of the top interior O-lineman available.
The #Ravens have made their first move in free agency, agreeing to terms with ex-#Giants guard Kevin Zeitler on a 3-year deal worth $22M including $16M fully guaranteed, source said. One of the top interior O-linemen available, Baltimore quickly pounced when Zeitler became free.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021
