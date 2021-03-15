COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former New York Giants guard Kevin Zeitler signed a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Zeitler’s reached a $22.5 million deal with the Ravens, with $16 million guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport said Zeitler is one of the top interior O-lineman available.

CBS Baltimore Staff