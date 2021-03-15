BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art will officially reopen to the public on Sunday, March 28.
It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum is using a timed-entry ticket procedure, with admissions every 30 minutes for up to eight people.
They are not allowing walk-up visitors right now.
BMA members can reserve free passes in advance starting Sunday, March 21. The passes for the general public will be available starting Monday, March 22.
They are requiring all guests to answer two questions about COVID-19 exposure when they visit, wear face masks at all times and respect gallery capacity limits and social distancing.
