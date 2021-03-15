TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Towson University will have in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.

They announced they will hold the commencement celebrations in-person during the week of May 17-21 at Unitas Stadium.

It will include graduates from Spring 2020, Winter 2020 and Spring 2021 classes. The graduates and guests will have the option of attending in-person or virtually through a live stream.

“These decisions were not easy, and we take our responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our community seriously. Working in consultation with the TU Commencement committee, COVID-19 Response Leadership Team, TU Medical Advisory Committee and the Baltimore County Department of Health, we are giving our graduates the opportunity to choose an outdoor ceremony,” the University said in a release. “This is also in response to a student survey conducted in fall 2020 that overwhelmingly supported an in-person celebration. Additional opportunities for feedback will be available to Commencement candidates through subsequent messages.”

They will have multiple ticketed ceremonies during Commencement week. The graduates who attend in-person will get four tickets for family and friends.

A schedule will be released in the next few weeks, they said. The ceremonies will have graduates on the field and families and friends in the stadium seating.

This comes as more restrictions continue to lift across Maryland over the last few weeks. Towson University is the first to announce in-person commencement ceremonies so far in the state.

