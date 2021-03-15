COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Airport security, BWI, TSA, Weapons

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers found two people with loaded guns at security checkpoints at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday. It’s the third loaded gun the TSA officers found in two days.

A Fallston, Maryland man was first stopped with a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

READ MORE: Maryland Expanding Community-Based Priority Appointments At COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Sites, Gov. Hogan Says

TSA officers at BWI Airport detected this loaded handgun in a Maryland, man’s carry-on bag on March 12. (TSA photo)

Later a woman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was caught with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 15 bullets.

READ MORE: Watch Live: Howard County Marks A Year Of COVID

TSA officers at BWI Airport detected this loaded handgun in a Pennsylvania woman’s carry-on bag on March 12, the second gun caught by TSA officers in one day. (TSA photo)

The guns were spotted in the travelers’ carry-on bags inside the X-ray machine. Once caught, Maryland Transportation Authority Police were notified and the people were arrested on weapons charges.

In addition to their arrest, each individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.

MORE NEWS: 4 Cars, 1 Window Struck With Bullets In Annapolis, Police Investigating

On Thursday, a Virginia man was caught with a loaded gun at a BWI security checkpoint.

CBS Baltimore Staff