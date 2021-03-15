LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers found two people with loaded guns at security checkpoints at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday. It’s the third loaded gun the TSA officers found in two days.
A Fallston, Maryland man was first stopped with a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.
Later a woman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was caught with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 15 bullets.
The guns were spotted in the travelers’ carry-on bags inside the X-ray machine. Once caught, Maryland Transportation Authority Police were notified and the people were arrested on weapons charges.
In addition to their arrest, each individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.
On Thursday, a Virginia man was caught with a loaded gun at a BWI security checkpoint.