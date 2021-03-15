ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will mark a year since its first confirmed case of coronavirus Monday.
Since then, the county has had nearly 16,500 COVID-19 cases and 223 county residents have passed away from the virus.
To date, 78,335 or 24.1% of Howard County residents received their first dose of the vaccine.
“We’ve seen our key metrics COVID-19 fluctuate over the past week, and the virus is still very much present in our community,” county executive Calvin Ball said. “Although more restrictions were lifted, I implore our residents to StayCOVIDSafe by wearing a mask around people not in their household, avoiding gatherings of large groups, keeping their distance, and washing their hands. We cannot let our guard down yet. With more of our community being vaccinated each week, there is hope that we can end this pandemic.:
WJZ.com will stream the press conference live at 10:30 a.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.