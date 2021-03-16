ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials say this week the state will pass two million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Maryland is now in the middle of the national pack on the vaccination effort, up from last month when the state was among the bottom on population vaccinated.

“The demand is there. People are on waiting lists. They’re just not getting the shots. Demand is not the issue. Organization of delivery is the issue,” Sen. Jim Rosapepe said.

Senators urged the Maryland Department of Health to actively pull up underperforming counties, like Prince George’s.

“Unfortunately, the supply hasn’t increased yet. That will change overnight when the supply changes,” Dennis Schrader, Acting Secretary of Health, said.

Maryland’s OneStop pre-registration site launched this weekend.

Schrader says 35,000 people have signed up so far, and those who call the GoVAX hotline without getting an appointment can be pre-registered, also.

“Over three-quarters of the calls coming into MD GoVAX are not getting an appointment. People are spending a lot of time on hold. They’re not getting appointments,” Sen Clarence Lam said.

Senator Mary Washington rose concerns of ethics, calling on people to wait their turn until more vulnerable groups can get their shots.

“I do believe that’s the bully pulpit that you and the governor can be using,” Washington said.

“There is also a moral dimension to this, senator, that people will use their good judgment and their moral compass to do the right thing. We’re not going to police the vaccine centers,” Schrader said.

On Friday, Maryland vaccinated a daily high of more than 56,000 residents.

