BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The national average price for a gallon of gas is nearly $3.
AAA says people in the US are paying 14% more at the pump this month than they did in February.
Right now, the average price for a gallon of unleaded is $2.87.
With demand growing, prices are expected to continue to climb, AAA says.
Here in Maryland, we are paying slightly less than the national average, at $2.84 a gallon.
Last week, we were paying $2.80.
At this time a month ago, it was only $2.51.