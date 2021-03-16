COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The national average price for a gallon of gas is nearly $3.

AAA says people in the US are paying 14% more at the pump this month than they did in February.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of unleaded is $2.87.

With demand growing, prices are expected to continue to climb, AAA says.

Here in Maryland, we are paying slightly less than the national average, at $2.84 a gallon.

Last week, we were paying $2.80.

At this time a month ago, it was only $2.51.

CBS Baltimore Staff