BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSLA) — Yaphet Kotto, who starred in the Baltimore-set police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” has died at age 81, his wife announced on Facebook.
He was well-known for his role in "Alien" and as James Bond villain Mr. Big in "Live and Let Die."
In a social media post shared on Kotto’s Facebook page, Tessie Sinahon said she was “saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years.”
She said Kotto, who played the James Bond villain Mr. Big, died Sunday night in the Philippines.
“You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also,” Sinahon wrote. “A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend.”
Kotto portrayed fictional police detective Lt. Al Giardello in the police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street,” set in Baltimore in the early 1990s.
The series chronicled the work of a fictional version of the Baltimore Police Department. It ran for seven seasons.
The circumstances of Kotto’s death are not immediately known.