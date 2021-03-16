TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.
Benedict Umunakwe was last seen on March 15 around 7 a.m.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the number 21 in gold on the back.
#MISSING: Benedict Umunakwe (22), 6'4, 240 lbs missing from Towson, MD 21204. LS on 3/15/21 at 7am wearing a black sweatshirt w/the #21 in gold on the back. May be driving a dark blue Hyunda Sonata w/NYC tag JJZ5811. May be suffering emotional distress. If seen, call 911. ^RR pic.twitter.com/zMZyLe2gRK
Police say he may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata and may be suffering emotional distress.
Anyone with information on Umunakwe’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.