By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

Benedict Umunakwe was last seen on March 15 around 7 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the number 21 in gold on the back.

Police say he may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata and may be suffering emotional distress.

Anyone with information on Umunakwe’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

