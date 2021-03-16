BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re getting your coronavirus vaccine at the M&T Bank Stadium’s mass vaccination site, here’s a pro tip: check in online before you get there.

Picture this: you’ve just booked your appointment for your coronavirus vaccine at the M&T Bank Stadium’s mass coronavirus vaccination site and you’re excited! What happens next, you wonder?

We’re breaking down some of these questions that you may have leading up to your appointment:

What time should I get there?

The site is asking you don’t arrive earlier than 30 minutes. If you do show up early, they have people waiting in line based on your time slot outside the stadium near the Lot B parking zone.

How long is the wait?

When you walk up to the entrance of Gate A at the stadium usually filled with fans and vendors during Ravens’ football season, you’ll be directed to another line. Pack your patience.

You’ll wait in that line leading up to a white tent where you’ll be checked in, and directed to another line. Then you will walk through a line where someone will hand you a tablet to fill out a questionnaire. Line count: 2.

If you want to save some time, check in online with the University of Maryland Medical System “My Chart App,” to avoid having to fill out the COVID questionnaire while you’re waiting in line.

Once you’ve finished you can go on to another line to get upstairs. Workers will then direct you to another line to get to the escalator leading you there. Line count: 4.

You take the escalator up where some very nice workers will hold the door open for you to- you guessed it- another line!

But never fear, this is the last line you have! The site workers will tell you to get your ID out and as you get closer to the end of the line, have any coats or layers covering your arm off and ready to get the shot.

After you’ve received your vaccination, you’ll wait in a section for 15-30 minutes for observation.

How do I schedule my second dose appointment if I’m getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

While you wait after you’ve gotten your first dose, workers walking around will schedule it with you.

Make sure you keep your white card documenting your vaccination so they can schedule it and bring it back with you for your second round.

The whole process can take anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours, if the lines get long.