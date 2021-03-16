BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will deliver his first State of the City address on Thursday at 7 p.m.
His office said in a press release Monday the address will reflect on his first 100 days as mayor, and the last year of the city navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will stream on CharmTV and Mayor Scott's social media pages. The address will be virtual, with no live audience, the release said.
Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby will also give opening remarks and introduce Mayor Scott.
WJZ will have the latest and will carry it live on our website.