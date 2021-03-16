Easter Bunny Returning To Harford Mall On Friday Despite COVID-19 PandemicDespite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter Bunny plans to hop on over to Harford Mall this year.

Baltimore County Teacher's Rendition Of Mr. Rogers Theme Song Catches Social Media AttentionA Baltimore County teacher has gone viral with his rendition of the Mr. Rogers theme song.

Maryland Seniors Get Virtual St. Patrick's Day Beer Tasting From Guinness Open Gate BrewerySome Maryland seniors got a special early St. Patrick's Day treat thanks to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery!

The Fastest Dog In America Lives In Maryland. Meet Phelan, From CrownsvilleHere's a fun fact you probably don't know: The fastest dog in the country lives right here in Maryland.

Baltimore Man Gifts Land To Nonprofit Working To Connect Families Of Color With City's Outdoor SpacesAn area man has donated more than two acres of undeveloped land in Baltimore to help the community.

Three More Penguin Chicks At Maryland Zoo Get 'Rare Names'Meet Garnet, Emerald and Jasper.