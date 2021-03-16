ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Though some metrics have stayed down over the last few days, hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate are rising in Maryland.
The state reports 658 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 23 more Marylanders have died.READ MORE: MTA Police Searching For Person Of Interest In February Aggravated Assault In Baltimore
As of Tuesday morning, there are now 28 more Marylanders hospitalized- a total of 805. Of those, 213 are in intensive care and 592 are in acute care.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is up by 0.11%, now at 3.96%. It nears above 4% for the first time in recent weeks. Maryland conducted 12,200 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with more than 8.3 million tested since the pandemic began in the state.
There are now 710,049 Maryland residents fully vaccinated. The state has administered 1,945,799 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. In the last day, 29,672 first doses have been administered; a total of 1,235,750. Second doses continue to follow behind, with 10,748 doses administered in the last day; a total of 658,507.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Deliver His First State Of City Address Thursday
According to the CDC, 22.1% of Maryland’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland providers have administered 1,945,799 total shots, and are averaging a new record of 43,123 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/riLPWlJTbN
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 16, 2021
The state tracked 1,501 single-doses administered in the last day, a total of 51,542.
Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,443
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,074
|(539)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,906
|(893)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,936
|(1,284)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,767
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,070
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,849
|(211)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,132
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,296
|(164)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,404
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,524
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,874
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,075
|(246)
|4*
|Howard
|16,544
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,164
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,934
|(1,398)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|75,541
|(1,325)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,629
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,277
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,430
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,921
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,698
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,924
|(146)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,304
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(63)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,938
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|38,326
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,853
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|67,679
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,645
|(210)
|5*
|50-59
|59,471
|(607)
|24*
|60-69
|40,191
|(1,263)
|18*
|70-79
|22,714
|(2,018)
|37*
|80+
|14,899
|(3,676)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|206,296
|(3,805)
|90*
|Male
|188,420
|(4,091)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|114,738
|(2,702)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,193
|(277)
|7*
|White (NH)
|137,646
|(4,051)
|95*
|Hispanic
|63,054
|(722)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,676
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,409
|(63)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.