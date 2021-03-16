COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Though some metrics have stayed down over the last few days, hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate are rising in Maryland.

The state reports 658 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 23 more Marylanders have died.

As of Tuesday morning, there are now 28 more Marylanders hospitalized- a total of 805. Of those, 213 are in intensive care and 592 are in acute care.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is up by 0.11%, now at 3.96%. It nears above 4% for the first time in recent weeks. Maryland conducted 12,200 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with more than 8.3 million tested since the pandemic began in the state.

There are now 710,049 Maryland residents fully vaccinated. The state has administered 1,945,799 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. In the last day, 29,672 first doses have been administered; a total of 1,235,750. Second doses continue to follow behind, with 10,748 doses administered in the last day; a total of 658,507.

The state tracked 1,501 single-doses administered in the last day, a total of 51,542.

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,443 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 37,074 (539) 14*
Baltimore City 41,906 (893) 21*
Baltimore County 52,936 (1,284) 34*
Calvert 3,767 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,070 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,849 (211) 5*
Cecil 5,132 (122) 2*
Charles 9,296 (164) 2*
Dorchester 2,404 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,524 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,874 (61) 1*
Harford 13,075 (246) 4*
Howard 16,544 (214) 6*
Kent 1,164 (42) 2*
Montgomery 64,934 (1,398) 45*
Prince George’s 75,541 (1,325) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,629 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,277 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,430 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,921 (36) 0*
Washington 12,698 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,924 (146) 0*
Worcester 3,304 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (63) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,938 (3) 0*
10-19 38,326 (6) 1*
20-29 71,853 (35) 1*
30-39 67,679 (76) 6*
40-49 59,645 (210) 5*
50-59 59,471 (607) 24*
60-69 40,191 (1,263) 18*
70-79 22,714 (2,018) 37*
80+ 14,899 (3,676) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 206,296 (3,805) 90*
Male 188,420 (4,091) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 114,738 (2,702) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,193 (277) 7*
White (NH) 137,646 (4,051) 95*
Hispanic 63,054 (722) 15*
Other (NH) 18,676 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,409 (63) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff