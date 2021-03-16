FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Frederick County said Tuesday a fox roaming in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park near the Foxville Road parking lot tested positive for rabies.
The fox was collected on Saturday, March 13, from the area of the Yellow Blaze Trail that runs parallel to Foxville Road, after attacking one person and reportedly chasing several others.
The FCHD recommends that any people who may have had contact with this fox between Saturday, February 27, and Saturday, March 13, consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.
If any pets had contact with the fox, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.