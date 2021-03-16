ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland will not see an increase in the level of COVID-19 vaccine supply for the next two weeks. It follows a conversation with White House officials Tuesday.

Hogan said once supply increases, Maryland will consider expanding vaccine appointments to the next eligible group and opening more mass vaccination sites around the state.

Hogan: White House says Maryland will not see an increase in vaccine supply for next 2 weeks

The federal government already warned Maryland officials they were not expected to get any more single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines until at least this Thursday.

According to the CDC, 22.1% of Maryland's population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland providers have administered 1,945,799 total shots, and are averaging a new record of 43,123 shots per day.

The good news: Hogan says the supply of all vaccines should skyrocket by April.

Governor says state is “in discussions” with several other counties for new mass vaccination sites; announcements may come next week. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 16, 2021

“We are going to start seeing some trucks roll in. The month of April should be dramatically different,” Hogan said.

The governor spoke to reporters after touring a vaccination clinic at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden along with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks who attends services here.

“Our data is telling us we do not currently have an issue with hesitancy. We have 120,000 people on a waiting list,“ Alsobrooks said.

The outreach at churches is part of Hogan’s Vaccine Equity Task Force. The state has also set up clinics at churches in Baltimore.

“When we ask what is that equity task force doing, now you see it in practice,“ said Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, who is spearheading equity efforts.

Anne Arundel County got 200 more #COVID19 vaccine doses this week than week before; they’re focusing on elderly and teachers; health officer says case numbers are stable but testing is lower. County Executive warns against letting guard down for St. Patrick’s Day. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 16, 2021

In Anne Arundel County, officials are concerned about a lack of testing.

At a virtual press briefing Tuesday, the county executive also had a warning ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“The distancing limits are still in effect. People are not supposed to be sitting at bars drinking with their masks off,” Steuart Pitman said.

He urged people to report violators.

Mayor Scott: “We cannot express enough that we must remain vigilant.” He notes St. Patrick’s day is upcoming and urges people to be responsible. “It’s not the time to go bar hopping.” “You can literally kill someone you love by being irresponsible.” #Baltimore #COVID19 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 12, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was also concerned about St. Patrick’s Day revelers when making his decision not to relax restrictions along with much of the rest of the state.

The mayor is expected to make another decision about restrictions this week and is scheduled to be vaccinated Wednesday.

