COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By Mike Hellgren
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland will not see an increase in the level of COVID-19 vaccine supply for the next two weeks. It follows a conversation with White House officials Tuesday.

Hogan said once supply increases, Maryland will consider expanding vaccine appointments to the next eligible group and opening more mass vaccination sites around the state.

The federal government already warned Maryland officials they were not expected to get any more single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines until at least this Thursday.

 

The good news: Hogan says the supply of all vaccines should skyrocket by April.

 

“We are going to start seeing some trucks roll in. The month of April should be dramatically different,” Hogan said.

The governor spoke to reporters after touring a vaccination clinic at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden along with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks who attends services here.

 

“Our data is telling us we do not currently have an issue with hesitancy. We have 120,000 people on a waiting list,“ Alsobrooks said.

The outreach at churches is part of Hogan’s Vaccine Equity Task Force. The state has also set up clinics at churches in Baltimore.

“When we ask what is that equity task force doing, now you see it in practice,“ said Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, who is spearheading equity efforts.

 

In Anne Arundel County, officials are concerned about a lack of testing.

At a virtual press briefing Tuesday, the county executive also had a warning ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“The distancing limits are still in effect. People are not supposed to be sitting at bars drinking with their masks off,” Steuart Pitman said.

He urged people to report violators.

 

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was also concerned about St. Patrick’s Day revelers when making his decision not to relax restrictions along with much of the rest of the state.

The mayor is expected to make another decision about restrictions this week and is scheduled to be vaccinated Wednesday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.