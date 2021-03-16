LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested three more people in the murder and robbery of a Laurel man at his home last month, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five.
Officers found 43-year-old Brian Bregman dead at his home in the 500 block of Main Street on February 3. Police investigated the case as a homicide and arrested 23-year-old Marie Nancy Hassan of Hyattsville and 21-year-old Caleb Rinwi Gonga of Lanham around a week later.READ MORE: Brian Bregman Found Dead Inside Laurel Home; Police Investigating As Homicide
On March 8, police served three search warrants at homes in Prince George’s County, the Laurel Police Department said. Officers arrested 20-year-old Michael Phelps of Bowie on a charge of being an accessory after the fact for allegedly disposing of evidence.READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Murder, Robbery Of Brian Bregman In Laurel
Then on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Fabian Tinsley of Hyattsville and 19-year-old Sam Mofor of Bowie. Police said both face numerous charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder and home invasion.
Police said Bregman had invited Hassan to his home days before and that Hassan conspired with Gonga and others to rob him, adding the murder and robbery were not random.
