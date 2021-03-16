COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man fell onto the tracks and was hit by a subway train in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday, officials said.

The MTA said the man “became incapacitated” and fell onto the tracks at the Rogers Avenue metro station.

A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said they got a call around noon that the man had been hit. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the fire department said.

The MTA reported trains are experiencing delays in the area. Previously, the agency said shuttle buses would run between Reisterstown Plaza and Mondawmin station.

