BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore Tuesday night.
Police were called just after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Oakford Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.