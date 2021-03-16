COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore Tuesday night.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Oakford Avenue for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: Fatal Crashes Up On Less-Traveled Maryland Roads In 2020, AAA Says

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Several Maryland Communities Included In 'Most Affluent Small Cities' Study

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 22-Year-Old Benedict Umunakwe

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff