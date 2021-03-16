BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed in west Baltimore earlier Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded at around 10:16 a.m. to the 1600 block of Presstman Street. While searching the area they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of North Mount Street.
They gave him medical aid until medical personnel arrived. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.