By CBS Baltimore Staff
BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Tuesday on various child sex charges in Prince George’s County.

Derrell L. Hooker Orange, 34, of Brandywine, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and six counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

Derrell L. Hooker Orange Mug Shot (Photo Credit: Maryland State Police).

He was taken to Prince George’s County Central Booking for processing.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hooker Orange engaged in online and cellphone conversations with a 12-year-old girl with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor. The victim and the suspect exchanged nude photos of themselves during their interactions, police said.

On Tuesday, police served a search warrant on Hooker Orange’s residence.

A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Maryland State Troopers arrested the suspect at the scene and will continue the ongoing investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff