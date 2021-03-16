BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Tuesday on various child sex charges in Prince George’s County.
Derrell L. Hooker Orange, 34, of Brandywine, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and six counts of possession of child pornography, police said.
He was taken to Prince George's County Central Booking for processing.
According to a preliminary investigation, Hooker Orange engaged in online and cellphone conversations with a 12-year-old girl with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor. The victim and the suspect exchanged nude photos of themselves during their interactions, police said.
On Tuesday, police served a search warrant on Hooker Orange's residence.
A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Maryland State Troopers arrested the suspect at the scene and will continue the ongoing investigation.