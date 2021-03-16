COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday morning in Randallstown.

Ronald Moore was last seen in the 3800 block of Collier Road. He is around 5’10” and weighs 130 lbs.

Police said he may be in emotional distress.

If you have seen him or have any information, police ask you please dial 911 or call 410-307-2020.

