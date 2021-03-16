RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday morning in Randallstown.
Ronald Moore was last seen in the 3800 block of Collier Road. He is around 5'10" and weighs 130 lbs.
#MissingPerson – Ronald Moore was last seen this morning in the 3800 block of Collier Rd, #Randallstown, 21133. He is approximately 5’10 and 130 lbs and may be in emotional distress. If you have seen him or have any info please dial 911 or call 410-307-2020. ^NL pic.twitter.com/DQlqtvoDBc
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 16, 2021
Police said he may be in emotional distress.
If you have seen him or have any information, police ask you please dial 911 or call 410-307-2020.