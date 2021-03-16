COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Denton man has been charged with arson after the state fire marshal’s office said he set fire to a car he had crashed while driving with a suspended license.

Nicholas Conner is charged with second-degree arson and malicious burning. The fire marshal’s office said the fire happened in the early morning hours of December 13.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Investigators later determined Conner damaged the 2014 Ford Focus in a single-vehicle crash and then set it on fire to hide the damage, the fire marshal’s office said.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines if found guilty.

