By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was hit by a subway train in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday, the city’s firefighter’s union said.

The union tweeted the person was critically injured after being hit by the train at the Rogers Avenue metro station.

Rail traffic in the area is reportedly stopped. The MTA said shuttle buses will run between Reisterstown Plaza and Mondawmin station.

