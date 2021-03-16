BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was hit by a subway train in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday, the city’s firefighter’s union said.
The union tweeted the person was critically injured after being hit by the train at the Rogers Avenue metro station.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: What Other Benefits Does The Economic Relief Package Offer?
Rail traffic in the area is reportedly stopped. The MTA said shuttle buses will run between Reisterstown Plaza and Mondawmin station.
MORE NEWS: Actor Yaphet Kotto, Known For Role In Police TV Drama Set In Baltimore 'Homicide: Life On The Street' Has Died At 81
🚊SUBWAY INCIDENT🚊@mtamaryland
Rogers Av Metro Station
4300 Hayward Av 21215#Woodmere@CouncilmanYitzy
A person has been struck by a subway. #BMORESBravest are in the process of extricating the critically injured patient. All rail traffic stopped.READ MORE: Baltimore County Teacher's Rendition Of Mr. Rogers Theme Song Catches Social Media Attention
📷MTA pic.twitter.com/hYNviLX6dT
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 16, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!