BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a four-year contract with outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and on a three-year contract with defensive end Derek Wolfe, General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.
Bowser, 25, has played in 63 career games, recording 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.READ MORE: Several Maryland Communities Included In 'Most Affluent Small Cities' Study
Originally a 2017 second-round draft pick by the Ravens, Bowser has played his entire four-year career in Baltimore.
A nine-year veteran, Wolfe, 31, has played in 122 games, recording 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 17 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
Originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wolfe played his first eight seasons with Denver prior to signing with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.