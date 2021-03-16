TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time in eight years, concerts are coming back to Towson.

The Recher Theatre is reopening its doors for socially-distanced shows.

Live music is back at the theatre after closing its doors to concerts in 2013.

The venue used to host shows with both local and well-known artists like The White Stripes, Linkin Park and Iggy Pop.

But it couldn’t compete with bigger venues, so it was turned into a nightclub. Then, co-owner Brian Recher got a call from promoter Paul Manna who wanted it all to start up again.

“Promoters always said Baltimore is not a music town,” Recher said. “And Paul is like, no, Baltimore is a live music town.”

The first show starts Friday with the Baltimore-based Kelly Bell Band. The performance is already sold out along with several other shows.

Even though indoor concerts are allowed at up to 50% capacity, Recher Theatre is taking a more cautious approach.

“It’s just to get started. We’re only selling like 85 tickets in the beginning,” Recher said.

Masks must be worn at all times except when seated at tables and groups that plan to sit together have to come and go at the same time.

The venue has had a facelift with new lights, an updated stage and flooring and sound system.

But it’s still the same classic Recher Theatre with a mission to bring back live music to the people of Baltimore.

“Everybody loves music,” Recher said. “It’s just something about it, it’s good for everybody.”

The doors will reopen on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m. For more information, please click here.