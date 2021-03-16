ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — In an effort to keep Transportation Security Administration officers and travelers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency is testing a new cleaning option.
Devices are being used to hit airport checkpoint bins with UV-C lighting, which is known to kill the virus.
Right now, they’re being used at two checkpoints at Reagan National Airport.
If it works well, the devices will be rolled out to other airports.
