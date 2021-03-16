COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, TSA

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — In an effort to keep Transportation Security Administration officers and travelers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency is testing a new cleaning option.

Devices are being used to hit airport checkpoint bins with UV-C lighting, which is known to kill the virus.

READ MORE: Nicholas Conner Charged With Arson, Accused Of Crashing Car While Driving With Suspended License Then Burning It

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Windsor Mill Tuesday Afternoon

Right now, they’re being used at two checkpoints at Reagan National Airport.

If it works well, the devices will be rolled out to other airports.

MORE NEWS: AAA: Maryland Gas Prices Continue To Climb, National Average Nearly $3 Per Gallon

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff