WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) —Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Windsor Mill Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called around 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of Dogwood Road and Lord Baltimore Drive for a reported shooting.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was flown to Shock Trauma where they were later pronounced dead.
Anyone who may have seen something is being asked to contact Baltimore County Homicide Detectives at 410-307-2020.
Anyone who may have seen something is being asked to contact Baltimore County Homicide Detectives at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
