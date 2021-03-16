COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yoga at the Maryland Zoo is set to return later this spring, the zoo said Monday.

Four classes are available between May 8 and June 26. Participants will be able to strike a pose in front of the penguins, elephants or lions depending on the class.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Tickets cost $25 and include admission. For more information, click here.

