BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yoga at the Maryland Zoo is set to return later this spring, the zoo said Monday.
Four classes are available between May 8 and June 26. Participants will be able to strike a pose in front of the penguins, elephants or lions depending on the class.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Tickets cost $25 and include admission. For more information, click here.
