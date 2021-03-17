COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 31-year-old Frederick man who has been missing since March 14.

Jake Perry was last seen in the area of Schaffer Drive wearing a black polo, tan jacket and gray sweatpants.

Frederick police said no foul play is suspected, but people should not approach or confront Perry if they see him.

They are asking anyone who has seen him or has any information on where he may be to contact Detective Rebecca Skelly at 240-529-8844.

