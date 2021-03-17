COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Benedict Umunakwe, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

Benedict Umunakwe, a Towson University football player, was last seen on March 15 around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Shares Report Of Missing Towson University Football Player Benedict 'Chiz' Umunakwe

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the number 21 in gold on the back.

Police say he may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata and may be suffering emotional distress.

In a statement, Towson University said:

We continue to cooperate with the Baltimore County Police Department in an effort to help bring our student home safely. We encourage anyone with information to contact county police at 410-307-2020.

Anyone with information on Umunakwe’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff