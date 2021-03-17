TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will offer selected students additional in-person academic support on Saturdays and/or after school, based on each school community’s specific needs, the school system announced Wednesday.

The initiatives, funded by the federal CARES grant, will be offered from April through June.

“This school year has been particularly challenging for our students – and for all of us,” Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams said. “We have endured isolation, grief, and uncertainty, and that has necessarily impacted student learning. We are excited that the CARES funding will allow us to do more to help many students make needed academic progress. We want all our students to thrive.”

School-based teams are planning customized programs to serve their students, and those plans will be approved by the respective executive director for the school zone.

Schools will communicate their respective plans directly to their students and families.

The academic programs will serve about 60 students per school, and schools have been asked to consider students who need additional support.

Transportation will be provided for students who take the bus to and from Saturday school, and breakfast will be served during Saturday morning academic services.

