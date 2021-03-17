BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the loosening of a number of COVID-19 restrictions in the city effective later this month.
Starting March 26 at 6 a.m., indoor dining will be allowed to resume at 50% capacity and outdoor dining will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity. Outdoor tents must be open on all four sides.
Also allowed to operate at 50% capacity are:
- Religious institutions
- Personal services facilities
- Retailers and malls
- Indoor recreation sites and establishments other than hookah and cigar lounges (which can operate retail portions of businesses at 50% capacity)
- Outdoor recreation establishments
- Fitness centers (classes will be limited to 10 participants or 25% capacity)
- Casinos
- Libraries/museums/zoos/aquariums
Theaters and outdoor entertainment venues will be allowed to live-stream performances. Indoor theaters will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people.
Breaking: Baltimore City relaxes some capacity limits starting Friday, March 26th—still not fully aligning with the state. @wjz
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 17, 2021
The city plans to review health metrics more frequently — every two weeks instead of every four weeks — to make decisions about further reopening steps, Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said during a news conference.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan lifted capacity limits for indoor and outdoor dining entirely, though local jurisdictions are allowed to have more stringent rules. Hogan’s order also removed limits on retail, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos and others.
Following Hogan's announcement, Scott said it was too early to lift restrictions in the city.
