COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Columbia couple was sentenced to jail Wednesday on 11 counts of animal cruelty charges.
Brady Decker, 47, was sentenced to 90 days with credit for one day's time served.
Elizabeth Lindenau, 49, was sentenced to 90 days suspending all but 30 days to begin June 1, 2021, with credit for one day's time served.
According to court documents, the couple failed to provide sufficient food, air, space and necessary veterinary care to numerous birds, dogs and cats.
Both were found guilty in January 2021 of 11 of the 16 charges.