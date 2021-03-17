COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 917 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate are both flat Wednesday morning.

There are now 395,633 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,915 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.

READ MORE: 31-Year-Old Frederick Man Jake Perry Missing

Hospitalizations are flat at 805, but ICU beds jumped up overnight from 213 to 226, with 579 in acute care.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 3.96%. Maryland conducted 24,617 coronavirus tests in the last day.

As of Wednesday, 725,210 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state is nearing two million doses given out, with 1,992,536 doses administered since it began its distribution in December.

There is still more availability of double-dose vaccinations, as the state continues to wait for more Johnson & Johnson shipments. They have administered 1,267,326 first doses, 31,576 in the last day. Second doses are now tallied at 672,922; with 14,415 in the last 24 hours.

They have administered 52,288 single dose vaccines, adding 746 since Tuesday.

READ MORE: Orioles Enter Year 3 Of Rebuild With Modest Success Hopes

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,450 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 37,165 (540) 14*
Baltimore City 42,036 (895) 21*
Baltimore County 53,073 (1,288) 35*
Calvert 3,773 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,071 (22) 0*
Carroll 7,866 (211) 5*
Cecil 5,143 (122) 2*
Charles 9,334 (164) 2*
Dorchester 2,405 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,545 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,874 (61) 1*
Harford 13,119 (247) 4*
Howard 16,585 (214) 6*
Kent 1,169 (42) 2*
Montgomery 65,053 (1,401) 45*
Prince George’s 75,719 (1,327) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,632 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,278 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,432 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,923 (36) 0*
Washington 12,753 (257) 3*
Wicomico 6,929 (147) 0*
Worcester 3,306 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (66) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 20,018 (3) 0*
10-19 38,442 (6) 1*
20-29 71,996 (35) 1*
30-39 67,870 (76) 6*
40-49 59,756 (212) 5*
50-59 59,594 (608) 24*
60-69 40,286 (1,268) 18*
70-79 22,753 (2,026) 37*
80+ 14,918 (3,679) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 206,757 (3,814) 90*
Male 188,876 (4,101) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan 'Horrified' By Deadly Spa Shootings In Georgia
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 115,096 (2,708) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,224 (277) 7*
White (NH) 138,004 (4,060) 96*
Hispanic 63,151 (724) 15*
Other (NH) 18,738 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,420 (65) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff