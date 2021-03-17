ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 917 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate are both flat Wednesday morning.
There are now 395,633 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,915 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.
Hospitalizations are flat at 805, but ICU beds jumped up overnight from 213 to 226, with 579 in acute care.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 3.96%. Maryland conducted 24,617 coronavirus tests in the last day.
As of Wednesday, 725,210 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state is nearing two million doses given out, with 1,992,536 doses administered since it began its distribution in December.
There is still more availability of double-dose vaccinations, as the state continues to wait for more Johnson & Johnson shipments. They have administered 1,267,326 first doses, 31,576 in the last day. Second doses are now tallied at 672,922; with 14,415 in the last 24 hours.
They have administered 52,288 single dose vaccines, adding 746 since Tuesday.
Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,450
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,165
|(540)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|42,036
|(895)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|53,073
|(1,288)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,773
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,071
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,866
|(211)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,143
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,334
|(164)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,405
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,545
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,874
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,119
|(247)
|4*
|Howard
|16,585
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,169
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|65,053
|(1,401)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|75,719
|(1,327)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,632
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,278
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,432
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,923
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,753
|(257)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,929
|(147)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,306
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(66)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,018
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|38,442
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,996
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|67,870
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,756
|(212)
|5*
|50-59
|59,594
|(608)
|24*
|60-69
|40,286
|(1,268)
|18*
|70-79
|22,753
|(2,026)
|37*
|80+
|14,918
|(3,679)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|206,757
|(3,814)
|90*
|Male
|188,876
|(4,101)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|115,096
|(2,708)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,224
|(277)
|7*
|White (NH)
|138,004
|(4,060)
|96*
|Hispanic
|63,151
|(724)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,738
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,420
|(65)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.