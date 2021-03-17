BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday marked St. Patrick’s Day, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic people still showed up to celebrate at bars and breweries across the Baltimore area.
One popular spot was Guinness Open Gate Brewery. While it brews some great beers locally, the iconic Draught Stout is still brewed overseas.READ MORE: Real Food Farms Grows Produce For Low-Income Families In Baltimore, Teaches People About Harvesting Crops
“Could we brew this beer here in the United States? Probably, but there is something romantic, something iconic about it still coming from its home,” brewery ambassador Ryan Wagner said.
It was the drink of choice for many like Heather Dean’s family, who choose to spend the day with her family drinking a pint and listening to some Irish music.READ MORE: Feeling Anxious About Returning To In-Person Life? You're Not Alone, Experts Say
“Especially after the last year, it’s been tough, and on a Wednesday we take off an afternoon of work, we enjoy each other,” Dean, who is 95% Irish, said.
In preparation for the holiday, Claddagh Pub in Canton made 1,000 pounds of corned beef, a dish that isn’t necessarily a traditional Irish meal.
“When you go over to the old country, you don’t see much of it,” one person said.MORE NEWS: IRS Tax Filing Deadline Being Pushed Back To May 17
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.