ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Library System will reopen for limited in-person visits starting on April 5.

This will include services like browsing, computer access, printing, photocopying, scanning, and faxing. Passport services will resume at the East Columbia Branch.

“Our team is grateful for the patience, support and enthusiasm of our customers. While return to our branches will not be a return to a pre-pandemic environment, our Phase 4 reopening plan prioritizes access to critical services our customers rely on for academic achievement, access to technology and workforce development.” said HCLS President & CEO Tonya Aikens. “As we have since last March, we will continue to follow guidance from public health experts to prioritize the health and safety of all who walk through our doors.”

The branches will continue their contactless pickup and Bundle Bag services.

Howard County closed its libraries on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff pivoted to working remotely and teach virtual classes and provide e-book options. They launched their contactless pickup on June 29, 2020.

“Our top-ranked library system is a treasure for our community, providing free access to unlimited knowledge and allowing all our residents the opportunity to read, learn, and grow,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “This a great step of progress for our library system, and we know there are many residents who will be thrilled to safely browse and spend time among the stacks. Every day we’re getting closer to normal, but we have to keep working together, let’s continue to StayCOVIDSafe HoCo.”

You’ll have to sign up for a 45 minute appointment on the library’s website in order to:

• Access public computers

• Browse the shelves

• Check out their own items using self-checkout machines or HCLS’ new Meescan app

• Print, copy, scan, and fax

• Ask staff for in-person assistance finding materials or other resources

• Apply for passports (East Columbia Branch only)

Services that will continue to be available:

• Contactless pickup

• Bundle Bags

• Downloadable ebooks and audiobooks

• eContent to stream, download, and learn

• On demand classes and tutorials

• Virtual classes and events

• Sign up for a library card

• Ask staff for assistance by phone, email or web

Appropriate face masks, covering the mouth and nose are required for everyone ages two and up, including those who are vaccinated.

